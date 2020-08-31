Petrofac’s (PFC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.97% from the stock’s current price.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.64 ($3.78).

Shares of PFC traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). 1,877,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.16. The stock has a market cap of $556.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01).

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

