Pi Financial Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $10.00

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from $8.25 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNTNF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.87 on Friday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55.

About Golden Arrow Resources

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.