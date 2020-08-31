Pi Financial Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark restated a top pick rating and set a C$18.60 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.15.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 115.18, a current ratio of 116.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.34.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,488 shares in the company, valued at C$4,728,516. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.92, for a total transaction of C$95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,412.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,630.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.