Pi Financial Cuts Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Price Target to C$3.10

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE AUG opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.32 million and a P/E ratio of -22.62. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00.

In other Auryn Resources news, Director Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$391,000. Also, Director Shawn Wallace sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,912,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,203,920.28.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

