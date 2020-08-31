Pi Financial Cuts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to $5.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

