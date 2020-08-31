Pi Financial Cuts Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$2.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TML opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Treasury Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.98.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Treasury Metals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christophe Vereecke acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,000. Also, Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 110,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$45,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,970,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,447,760.68. In the last three months, insiders have bought 362,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,698.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

