Pi Financial Increases GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$3.00

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE GTT opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

Get GT Gold alerts:

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,417,500.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.