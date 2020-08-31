Pi Financial Increases Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Price Target to $7.50

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ ITRG opened at $3.57 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

