Pi Financial Lowers Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Price Target to $2.05

Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from $2.10 to $2.05 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Metals stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Discovery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Get Discovery Metals alerts:

Discovery Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.