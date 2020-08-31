Pi Financial Lowers Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target to C$1.45

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:EXN opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of $177.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.74.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.0395652 EPS for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

