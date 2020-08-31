Pi Financial Raises Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $2.20

Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from $2.15 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Gogold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

