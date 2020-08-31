Pi Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Price Target to $3.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTGDF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

About Wesdome Gold Mines

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.