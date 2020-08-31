Pi Financial Trims BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Target Price to C$2.25

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE BTR opened at C$1.26 on Friday. BonTerra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About BonTerra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

