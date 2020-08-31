Pi Financial Trims Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Target Price to $20.50

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Great Bear Resources to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.