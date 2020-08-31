Pi Financial Trims Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Target Price to C$1.35

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:RVG opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.45.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.