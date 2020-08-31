PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

