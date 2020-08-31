Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.06 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $251,692.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,407 shares of company stock worth $380,743. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

