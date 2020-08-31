PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PVH opened at $57.24 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

