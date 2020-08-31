Qredit One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,306.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $300,737.07 and $1,306.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006252 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

