RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

NYSE RMED opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. Equities analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.