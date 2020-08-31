Raymond James Reiterates “C$240.00” Price Target for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$215.78.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$206.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$195.43. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

