Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

