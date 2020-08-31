Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repay by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.