Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.94 million, a P/E ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 0.31. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

