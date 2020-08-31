Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Nutanix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/20/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is gaining from a steady expansion in the customer base. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor was strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, Nutanix is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper converged infrastructure market, owing to its portfolio strength, over the long term. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top-line in the near term. Also, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term. Notably, shares of Nutanix have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

8/15/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 177,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $514,512.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,755.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $224,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,130.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,075 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

