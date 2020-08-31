Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS):

8/21/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

8/15/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

8/11/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Small Cap Consu.

8/3/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

7/15/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

7/2/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRTS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,109. The firm has a market cap of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $5,524,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $413,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,628.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,470 shares of company stock worth $131,968 and sold 1,829,812 shares worth $16,220,578. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

