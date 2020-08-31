Reviewing First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) & FFD Financial (NASDAQ:FFDF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 7.34% 8.19% 1.07% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Defiance Financial and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Defiance Financial and FFD Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.80 $49.37 million $2.53 7.41 FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.25 $6.32 million N/A N/A

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats FFD Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

