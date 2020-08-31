Reviewing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.06%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -41.39% -39.60% Coherus Biosciences 37.11% 139.51% 37.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Coherus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -13.65 Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.89 $89.83 million $1.23 15.76

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

