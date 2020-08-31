Reviewing INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) & BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for INTL FCStone and BGC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A BGC Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10% BGC Partners 1.06% 42.18% 6.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTL FCStone and BGC Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A BGC Partners $2.10 billion 0.45 $55.71 million $0.61 4.28

INTL FCStone has higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners.

Volatility & Risk

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGC Partners has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BGC Partners beats INTL FCStone on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers fully electronic brokerage, financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, BGC Market Data, kACE2, EMBonds, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and option pricing and analysis tools. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

