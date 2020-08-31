Reviewing Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rand Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -19.91% 1.67% 1.34% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -78.46% 10.25% 4.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.72 million 11.01 -$2.29 million N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.34 -$14.54 million $0.99 3.36

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ..

Volatility & Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Rand Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

