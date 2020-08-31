Robert Disbrow Buys 58,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 58,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,863,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,029,970.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

PNE stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

