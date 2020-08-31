Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 66.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.66) price objective (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

LON:RR traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 241.10 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 212.10 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.85.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £980.88 ($1,281.69). Insiders have bought 1,017 shares of company stock valued at $294,355 in the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

