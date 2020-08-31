Ross W. Mccanless Sells 62,838 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LOW opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.