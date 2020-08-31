Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTLR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.59.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $8,586,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,991 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

