Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 237.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.