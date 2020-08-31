Ruff (RUFF) Trading Down 0% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.01663469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00178440 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,068.97 or 3.24391860 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.