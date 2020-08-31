Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,048,000 after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,898 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

