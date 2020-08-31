Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,532. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.