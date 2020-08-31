Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.80-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.80-$6.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

