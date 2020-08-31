Scotiabank Boosts Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$12.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman bought 10,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 888,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,879,595.43.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.