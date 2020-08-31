SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 13,654 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.07. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

