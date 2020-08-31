SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SemiLEDs and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.90 million 2.22 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.97 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -21.90% -65.39% -10.10% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

