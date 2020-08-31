ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 110.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.95. 20,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.45. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $494.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

