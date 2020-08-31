Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCVL opened at $31.07 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

