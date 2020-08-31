Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of Codemasters Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.12). 207,939 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 312.19. Codemasters Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.