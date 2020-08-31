Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $26.65 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

