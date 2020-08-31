Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.56. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 16,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$128,800.00. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$202,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,099,149.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

