SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Position Lessened by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned about 5.56% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZCAN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 163,350.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ZCAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

