Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $15.50 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

