Stifel Nicolaus Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABT. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.79 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

